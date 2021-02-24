Don’t Carry AK-47, Bauchi Gov Begs Herdsmen

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has appealed to Fulani herdsmen not to carry AK-47 riffles but remain peaceful.

The governor made the plea in his speech at the launch of the 2020/2021 annual livestock vaccination campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch, Bauchi, on Wednesday.

The Governor, who has been at the forefront of media discussions in recent days, described the Fulani people as humble, simple, and humane.

He said, “What I will do, I will not say it here, but I will do everything possible to make sure I protect you and lend support to you because I know you mean well.

Also Read: ‘Bala Mohammed Isn’t A Terrorist,’ Says Fani-Kayode

“Through time and history, you have been seen to be cajoled, and lampooned but you remained humane, you remained simple, you don’t show so much aggression and of course, that humility is always what we recognized and this is what a character that should always try to show.

“Please, don’t carry the AK-47 that I made a figurative allusion to. Try to make sure that you remain peaceful.”

Governor Mohammed, however, stated that he has no apology for kicking against profiling of Fulani herders as criminals.

Related

Comments

comments