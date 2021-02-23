Gov. Bello Promises To Intensify Effort In Fighting Crimes, Violence In Kogi

Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to maintain the tempo of war against insecurity and every form of vices in Kogi state.

The governor who said that he will sustain the achievements recorded by his administration in the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the state vowed to flush out criminal elements across the nooks and crannies of the state.

Speaking in Lokoja on Monday while receiving members of the Kingdom of Father’s and mother’s Global college of Bishops and clergies Network international, the governor noted that all Security challenges, infrastructural decay and disunity he inherited on assumption of office in 2016 have been addressed headlong, saying that with the concerted efforts of the people, he was able to ensure religious Harmony in the state.

While commending president Muhammodu Buhari’s effort aimed at fixing Nigeria, Bello noted that Nigeria was divided along religions, ethnic and other divisive tendencies before the APC government took over the leadership of the country in 2015

“We have been able to ensure a more united prosperous, secured and more Progressive Kogi state under my administration. The president is also doing his best to fix long years of decay in the country. Before the president came to power, Nigeria was divided along religions, ethnic and other divisive tendencies. But the president is doing his best and require prayers of all of us

On the 2023 presidency, Governor Bello noted that there has been pressure on him by youths, leaders across political divide, religious leaders and opinion leaders to run for the presidency, but however said the issue of the next president of Nigeria is in the hands of God

“The youths, women, political leaders from different political parties have been mounting pressure on me to run for the presidency in 2023. But all I can say is that the issue of who will be the next president of Nigeria is in the hands of Almighty God. My becoming Governor was devine. I am a strong believer in God. Let’s pray that God will choose the next president for Nigeria.

“God is going to show us the way to follow in the days ahead. We prayed that God will give us a good leader in 2023, who will build on the legacy of president Muhammodu Buhari. He said

Related

Comments

comments