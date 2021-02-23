2023 Presidency: Forum Of Past Kogi’s Legislators Endorse Gov. Bello

The Presidential Ambition of Gov. Yahaya Bello has received major boost following his endorsement by a widely acceptable and recognised body, Forum of Past State Legislators.

The Forum of Past Legislators in the State is a forum made up of past Legislators that served in the State House of Assembly, since 1992 till date in the State.

The Forum of Past State Legislators gave its endorsement to the Presidential ambition of the governor today at a meeting in Lokoja.

The Forum assured that it is equally putting in place machinery to visit past State Legislators in other parts of the country towards soliciting support for the Presidential Ambition of Gov. Bello.

Speaking to Newsmen after the enlarged Meeting of the Forum,

Alh. Alhassan Salisu Adakeke, Chairman of the Forum of the Past Legislators in Kogi State, said they are encouraged that for the first time an indigene from the State is seeking the office of the Presidency.

The Chairman said they are happy that the Governor has not only taken a bold step, said the forum out of the goodwill had choosing to drum support for the Governor having seen his capacity and ability to deliver if elected.



Also speaking, Hon. Erick Fiki, said the Forum is relying on her strength in the country since the advent of the nation’s nascent democracy, assured that it would work assiduously until the vision is realized.

Similarly, Hon. Amina Audu, lauded the effort of the Governor to take the bold initiative, assured that the Forum of Past State Legislators in the Country, would support his aspirations if he decides to run.

