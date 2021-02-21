Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Critics Now Changing Position After Visiting Kogi– Fanwo

Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner of information and communication has on Friday, said the people who sit on the social media to criticize his principal, Yahaya Bello are now changing position after visiting the state.



Fanwo, while Speaking with journalists said many Nigerians who were fed with false reports about the governor without coming to Kogi state have now changed their views having seen how the governor handled the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of insecurity in the state.

He said having seen what the governor has done with scarce resources, many Nigerians, especially the youths want him to replicate at the national level as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“When Nigerians are making the clarion calls that he should contest, we are not surprised because they are watching all the governors. The media in the past may have been used to tell a story they are not even aware of but I think the narrative is changing.

“One of our greatest critic in the past is Babajide Otitoju. He came to Kogi a few weeks ago, he drove around and saw what is on the ground. He interacted with the people on the situation in the state. When he went back to Lagos, he said, ‘look, I think what I’m doing to this man is unfair’.

“What we are trying to do is to make a lot of people in the media to come to Kogi state and see what this man has done. The man has done a lot since coming to the office and that is why Nigerians are clamouring for him today to become president.

“When you look at agriculture in Kogi state; the Rice mills and many empowerment programmes around agriculture in the state, one can say that the governor has done a lot.

“When you look at the nation today, after getting close to rice production sufficiency, we’ve now gone back to importing rice. So, we need the kind of leadership that will do what Yahaya Bello has done with the agriculture of Kogi state sat the national level.”

On whether the governor will listen to the demands and contest, Fanwo said he is focused on his task right now as the number one citizen of Kogi but will make his decision known at the appropriate time.

“Till now, he has not responded but we know he is listening to them. He is concentrating on his job as governor of Kogi state because that was what won him that confidence in the first place.

“So, he will do more so that the noise will become more deafening to come and contest. At the appropriate time, he is going to respond to it whether he is accepting it or not.”

Related

Comments

comments