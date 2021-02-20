Gov. Bello Is An Astute Crime Fighter, Nigeria Need Him To Fight Insecurity – Pharm Asuku

Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku has said that Gov. Yahaya Bello is a crime fighter whose service is needed to combat the rising insecurity ravaging Nigeria as a country.

Asuku, at a paper presentation and launching of Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, described his principal as a man of the moment and of the future, having excelled in delivering democracy dividends to people of the State.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello as an astute crime fighter, who has made the State no longer interesting for criminals, the choice of Gov. Yahaya Bello as a Youth Ambassador, remains apt” he said.

He added that the Governor has the propensity to curtail growing insecurity in the country, saying that what the country needs is a personality with the courage and boldness of Gov. Bello in fighting insecurity and bringing the country together.

The CoS described Gov. Bello as a forerunner of the unfolding history that is about happening to the State and Nigeria, described the youthful Governor of the State as a unifier, natural stabilizer needed by the nation in the coming dispensation in Nigeria.

Pharm. Abdulkareem pointed out that the decision taking by Gov. Bello which has now made him a household name and a doyen to lead the country in the coming despensation is influenced by the decisions taken for the good of brilliant children, children of nobody, who have no place in history, for the poor and vulnerable, said his decision in the State University, has made the poor and less privileged children to graduate in record time.

Chief Abdulkareem said the Governor has made history and remains a pride to the people of the State by reasons of the outstanding results achieved in governance, assured that the country would be better if he becomes the nation’s next president.

