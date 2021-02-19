Governor Bello To Presents Staff Of Office To Eje Ofu

All plans has been concluded for kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello to present staff of office to the Eje Ofu, Alhaji Akwu Obaje, at Eje Ofu Palace in the ancient town at 10.00 am.

The occasion promises to be attended by prominent personalities, including traditional rulers from various states in Nigeria.

The former Eje of Ofu, Chief James Abalaka, and Onu Ugwolawo, Gabriel Attai Igono, had to vacate their seats with a court ruling. The Kogi State High Court of Justice at Idah presided over by Justice F. Ajayi had on Thursday, July 9, 2020, ruled that the appointment of Chief Abalaka as Eje of Ofu was in total disregard of the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of Kogi State Chieftaincy Law No. 23 of 2006.

The court ruled that Akwu Obaje is the proper person to be appointed Eje of Ofu Local Government Area having been nominated and recommended by the four ruling houses.

The court also ruled that Chief James Abalaka, who even endorsed the nomination of Chief Akwu Obaje and who was never nominated by the committee of the four ruling houses is not the proper person to be appointed as Eje of Ofu local Government Area.

Since he assumed office, the Eje Ofu has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the local government area, as his first assignment was to coordinate a conference of all the sons and prominent sons and daughters of the area to form Ofu Stakeholders Association.

The association which has former accountant general of Kogi State, Elder Itodo Ubolo Okpanach as national chairman is aimed at promoting unity and development of the area.

Related

Comments

comments