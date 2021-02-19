Gov. Bello Commiserates With Alh. Shetima Yerima Over Mother Loss

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has condoled with the Board of Trustee Chairman of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Alh. Shetima Yerima over demise of his Mother.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Jamiu noted that the loss of one’s dear mother is a painful experience which strikes deep into the heart adding that he shared in the grief of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum leader.

He said that no other individual could replace the position of a mother in an individual’s life because of the bond they shared and the very important roles they played in an individual’s growth and advancement in life.

Governor Bello however urged Alhaji Shetima and the entire family to take solace in the fact that their beloved mother lived a fulfilled life which was evident in the children and grand children she was survived by.

While the Governor prayed for God to grant her eternal rest, he also prayed for the family she left behind to have the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

Related

Comments

comments