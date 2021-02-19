COVID-19: NCDC Announces 877 Fresh Cases, 16 Deaths

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 877 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 25 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The new data brings the total number of recorded infection in the country to 150,246.

The health agency made the confirmation on Thursday night via an update on its official website.

According to the new data, 16 new deaths were also recorded in the last 24-hour, as total fatality jumped to 1,803.

NCDC also confirmed the recovery and discharge of 366 patients in Lagos and Kwara States. About 126,417 patients have been successfully treated since the outbreak in February 2020.

“Our discharges today include 275 community recoveries in Lagos State and 91 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines.” it said.

