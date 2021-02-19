Check What Kogi And Its 21 LGs Receive As January Allocation

Commissioner for finance, Budget And Economic Planning, Idris Ashiru has revealed the statutory allocation accrued to kogi state and how it was disbursed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner said that, state net statutory allocation for the month of January is N2,684,553,627.54. The value added tax(VAT) for the month of January is N1,559,967,257.17

Therefore,the state gross statutory distributable income for the month of January is N4,244,520,884.70

“The 21 local government areas in Kogi state received a net statutory allocation of N2,274,409,918.95 for the month of January . The Value added tax(VAT) for the month of January is N1,067,208,950.04.

Hence,the local Government areas gross statutory allocation is N3,341,618,868.99″

“The above figures summarise the receipt for the month of January for both state and LGA’s. Its a responsibility placed on us by our quest as an administration to deliver good governance to the people via accountability and openness,which by virtue of the New Direction Ideology, we shall remain committed without reneging” he said.

