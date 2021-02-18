No Plan To Increase Petrol Pump Price – NNPC



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has dispelled rumours of its plan to increase petrol price.

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, dismissed the rumours in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, NNPC has a stock of petrol that can last for over 40 days. He allayed fears about scarcity of the product.

Obateru urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to clamp down on the marketers hoarding petrol.



“We have sufficiency for almost 40 days. If people are hoarding or increasing their prices, it is for the DPR to look into it,” he said.

