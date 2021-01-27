1Year Anniversary; Omofaiye Hails Gov. Bello

Hon Adewale Omofaiye, the commissioner of Environment, has congratulated the Executive Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello on the occasion of his 1year Anniversary as the 5th Executive governor of Kogi State

Omofaiye, in a congratulatory message sent to our reporter through his media assistant, Prime Abubakar, described the governor as a pace setter, a pathfinder and an achiever per excellence.

‘There is no gain saying that His Excellency has always acted in the best interest of the good people of Kogi State over the Years. His unification strategy that has kept people of diverse ethnic background in harmony is no doubt the major selling point of his Excellency, at a time Nigerians are yearning for UNITY. His sincere and radical approach to governance, women engagement in politics and Youth inclusiveness has paved way for equity and fairness which is a major tool in our Democracy’

‘The list of achievements of His Excellency for Five Years is unquantifiable and priceless. He has promoted more of peace, secure lives and properties which is indisputably the primary responsibility of every Government, He has delivered excellently in these regards’ he said

