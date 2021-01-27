1Year Anniversary; Engr. Muhammmed Lawal Congratulates Gov. Bello

The Managing Director of Solid Mineral and Processing Company Engr. Muhammmed Lawal has Congratulates our worthy, able, dynamic, and cerebral Governor His Excellency, Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello on the One year Anniversary of His assumption of office for a second term as the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

Engr. Muhammmed Lawal in a statement issued through press in lokoja, “Today marks exactly a year since Governor Yahaya Bello was sworn in as the Executive Governor of Kogi State.” Your landslide victory at the polls on November 16, 2019 General Election coupled with your various legal triumphs, culminating in the ultimate victory at the Supreme Court, was not only a testimony of the unwavering confidence of Kogites to entrust you with their mandate to govern them for the second term, but indeed a confirmation that power comes from God and your election victory had already been ordained from the beginning and endorsed with divine blessing.”

Engr. Lawal, while congratulating His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello states that, ” His victory is not only personal, but is indeed a triumph to all members of our great party, to all lovers of peace, unity and progress; and to all those who believe in democracy”. We are proud to say that even in victory, you have remained magnanimous, humble, accommodating and desirous to carry everybody along, including those who contested against you during the various stages of the electioneering process.”

He applaud His Excellency for always remaining focused in upholding the democratic principles, which have enabled Kogites, especially in our great party, to operate in an environment that allows for full expression of their political will and the protection of their inalienable rights to freely participate in the electoral process without any form of hindrance or intimidation.

He Expressed that, The emergence of His Excellency has signaled the fulcrum of re-birth and the sustenance of internal democracy in our party and I wish to express the support and appreciation for his deep commitment and unshakable resolve to improve lives and ensure prosperity for all in the state. The continuity government of the All Progressives Congress APC under your leadership has taken the state many steps ahead, describing the Governor as a good manager of human and capital resources.

Engr. Lawal further stressed that he want to use this occasion to commend our governor for the way he has been administering the state for five years now. I made bold to say that Governor Yahaya Bello is highly committed to the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in the state. The consideration of all the road in Kogi Central, West, and Eastern part of the state lend credence to his commitment to road infrastructure and more development will continue to ushered in for our prosperity.

Conclusively, it’s obvious that your programs are driven by the citizens needs, you should continue to harness the potentials of our state in the direction of Sustainable Development Goals for the betterment of the citizenry. You have shown to us that humanity should be of priority and value should be the goal, your leadership prowess is evident and well celebrated Your Excellency sir, We pray that Almighty God will continue to strengthen you sir in rendering selfless service to the Kogi State and humanity as a whole.”

Best regards

Signed:

Engr. Muhammmed

Lawal

M.D Solid Mineral

And Natural Resources.