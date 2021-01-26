Gunmen Kidnap PDP Chieftain’s Wife, 13 Others In Kogi

By Samuel OJ Temibi

Gunmen operating along Egbedda-Egga-Iffe Expressway, have abducted wife of the Late Kogi West PDP Zonal Chairman, Mrs Kola Ojo and 13 others on Monday.

Mrs Kola Ojo was said to have been on her way back to base after successfully completing her mandatory mourning rites of her late husband, Barrister Mathew Kola Ojo.

This reporter garthered that while 9 persons were held hostage by the kidnappers, 5 victims had gained freedom on the same day of their abduction.

Speaking with journalists after the incident, Barrister Femi Mokikan, the President, Okun Development Association, ODA, said that information at his disposal shows that it was eight persons that were released by the kidnappers.

According to him, the kidnappers had established contact with a relative of Mrs. Kola-Ojo but are yet to specifically demands for ransom.

He said that the kidnappers put call across to a family uncle of Mrs Kola Ojo, informing him of the abduct on the victim.

“The person the kidnappers called was a family uncle to the woman, telling him they have Mrs. Kola-Ojo in their custody. But before they could state their ransom, the man’s phone experienced flat battery. We are hoping that they will call back today” he said.

Barrister Femi Mokikan said that he got the information on the kidnap of the victims around 10:30am of the same day, stating that he immediately put call across to the relevant authorities including the Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Hon Taofiq Isa.

“I got the information about the Kidnapped saga about 10:30am and we started shouting to those that matter including the Senior Security Adviser to the Governor for help.”

He said that efforts are being made to see to the release of other victims of the incident.

Related

Comments

comments