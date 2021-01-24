‘Your Death Is A Great Loss To The Nation’ – Onoja Mourns Late Abdullahi Ibrahim

Kogi State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Chief Edward Onoja has expressed sadness over the death of former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN).

Chief Onoja in a Condolence Message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Promise Emmanuel, described the death of Justice Abdullahi Ibrahim as a weighty loss to the Nigeria, Kogi State and Igala Kingdom at large.

According to him, “A legal iroko has just fallen. His death leaves an indelible mark of hurt on us and it may take time to heal from the void given his wealth of experience from the bar and bench,” he said.

Chief Onoja also described the late Abdullahi as God’s gift to humanity who played his role on earth in fairness, humility, empathy and mentorship saying he shares in the grief of the family over the loss of the legal luminary.

He prays that his family find solace and fortitude and that the soul of the deceased finds eternal rest with his Creator.

Until his death, Justice Abdullahi who was of Igala extraction was also, among other notable achievements, first Senior Advocate from Northern Nigeria who served as Attorney General of the Federation between 1997 and 1999.

Related

Comments

comments