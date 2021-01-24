Insecurity: 10 Suspected Fulani Kidnappers Arrested, 17 Victims Rescued In Kogi

Ten kidnappers suspected to be fulani who have been terrorizing lokoja–Okene road have met their waterloo earlier hours of today.

In a press briefing by the chairman, Adavi local government area, Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami said the kidnappers stopped two buses sometimes last week at about 3pm and took away 17 persons into the thick Forest.

According to the chairman, the authority alerted the hunters Group and they embarked on a search mission to rescue the victims who are males, females and children.

The Chairman disclosed that not less than 5 persons were usually kidnapped everyday along Adavi,-Okene roads, raising concerns on its security status.

“The men of Hunters Group arrested 10 kidnappers and rescued 17 victims who are eight women, four children and five men at irepeni community of Adavi local government, most of the men who were rescued are seriously injured by the heartless kidnappers and presently receiving treatment in Omeza Clinic at Kaaba Junction” the chairman said.

Hon. Omuya also disclosed that the ten arrested kidnappers are aged between 18 and 30.

It was gathered that some of the suspects were Fulanis and Hausas from the northern states, while others came from Niger republic.

