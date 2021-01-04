EX KOGI POLY STUDENTS, NOW ACADEMIC STAFF, HONOUR ACTING RECTOR WITH OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE AWARD

The forum of Kogi State Polytechnic former Students who are now members of academic staff of the institution, have conferred an award of outstanding performance on the Acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman.

The award was conferred on Dr Usman in his office on Monday, 4th of January, 2021, in recognition of his commitment to restoring the image of the institution.

The leader of the team, Mr Williams Charles Oluwatoyin, in his remark noted that Dr Usman has demonstrated both capacity and the will to project the school positively.

Mr Oluwatoyin who is also the Head, Department of Industrial Design, School of Art, Design and Printing, added that the Acting Rector has used his quality of leadership to transform the image of the Polytechnic, describing him as a transformer who has in a short time since he assumed office, changed the school physically and affected the students morally and academically.

In their separate remarks, Mr Peter Akogwu and Mr Moses Yabayanze Ali, commended Dr Usman for remolding the school to the admiration of stakeholders in education, just as they promised to emulate him and instill same culture in the students.

Dr Ogbo Usman in his response, appreciated

the team for the award, stressing that it was the first official activity in the year 2021. He therefore prayed that the almighty God would cause everyone of them to be celebrated.

He went further to say that the award was very dear to him because he was being rated by insiders who were once students and now academic staff.

Dr. Usman appreciated them for the tremendous support he has received from them, pointing out that students and Alumni of the institution are his great pillars of support.

He noted that the Alumni of every institution should be empowered and be more vibrant to support the developmental strides of their alma mata.

He said as the first alumnus and youngest ever to be so appointed, he would ensure that the dignity and integrity of the institution is continually upheld.

Other members of the forum who witnessed the award presentation were Messrs Aikhoje Idowu Tony, Yusuf Onipe John, Salawu Adinoyi Dahiru, Solomon Ekundayo Solomon and Ajani Benjamin.

It would be recalled that several groups and organizations from within and outside the Polytechnic showered the Acting Rector with awards in the year 2020, and he has begun the year 2021 on the same positive note.

Compiled by:

Uredo Omale(Mrs.)

Head, Public Relations, and Protocol Unit.

