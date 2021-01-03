Birthday : You Are My Strength – Pharm. Asuku

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu has appreciated everyone for the encomiums, goodwill messages and prayers that were showered on him during his birthday .

In an appreciation message he personally signed and released to the press this morning, Asuku said :

“When you saw the “strength” above, you wonder what it means. It means you. You are my strength. You are my inspiration. You are the reason Pharm. ABDULKAREEM Mohammad Jamiu (Asuku) want to continue to serve humanity.

” I appreciate God Almighty for His mercies and benevolence to me and my family. Let me also thank my Boss, my leader and the leader of my generation, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello who has offered me a platform to serve you. May God bless him and grant hom more wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of our dear state and the nation at large, ameen.

“My appreciation to members of the New Direction family across Nigeria. The family has become a nationwide movement of men and women , young minds who believe in a greater Nigeria. Thank you for the honor done me on the occasion of my birthday celebration.

” To all my friends, well wishers and admirers across the state and the nation at large who took out time to celebrate me, I say a big thank you.

” To the youth of our dear State, you have demonstrated our bond as a group which is casted in iron as we prepare for the task ahead, I say a big thank you. You are indeed, leaders of today. GYB has put us at the centre of decision making in Kogi State, it is therefore not a surprise that you are craving for the godsent Governor to step up to the next level. He won’t disappoint you.

” I never knew I would be celebrated the way I was celebrated. I didn’t do all I did for humanity because I wanted to be celebrated.

To the Glory of God almighty, every single year added to my existence on earth means a year closer to my grave hence I hv decided to be marking my day via giving back to the society. I would not have gotten this far without the society that lays an enabling platform and you are the society” .

In the letter, Asuku said he will never forget how the cyber space was jammed and completely shut down with goodwill messages for him. ” I will never forget you, my strength.

” Let me use this opportunity to admonish my fellow youth to eschew violence and seize the window before us to sorosoke in our nation. Violence is a market of evil, no one enters it and buy what is good, Asuku stated.

“With GYB, we have a voice, we have a rallying point, we have an active nucleus to mould a future that will work for us, our State and our nation at large.

” To all the people empowered in this year’s event and those to benefit from the water project in my honor, may you prosper.

” I will never leave the downtrodden as I am one of them. I know what it is to lack and the experience gathered while growing up as a child will forever be my driving force in reaching out to the society that made me who I am today. My present status will continue to galvanize me to join hands with you to address your needs within the limits of the resource available to us at Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation ( PAAYEF).

” As you all come out to shower me with love and care on this day, so shall the almighty God extend His divine love, care , mercies and blessings to everyone of you and your well wishers.

Ameen Ameen Ameen “.

May GYB Succeed.

May Kogi Succeed.

May Nigeria Succeed.

Pharm. Abdulkareem Mohammad Jamiu (Asuku)

COS to the Kogi State Governor

