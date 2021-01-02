An ode to Chief Pharmacist Asuku on his birthday

By: Abdulrahim Omeiza Habib

Not many can thrive in the murky, shark-infested waters of politics without being stained by controversy and smear campaigns launched by unscrupulous individual whose hate is often unjustifiable.

Pharmacist Asuku has and continues to do so. Lucid to say it is a divine reward for his legendary kindness and humility. Whatever the cause is, he is undeniably loved and highly esteemed by people across all strata of society. A driven man of deep intellect. An ideas man par-excellence who is so passionate about the welfare of the people that it often triggers him to wake up at odd hours of the night to dry-run ideas that can help governance and welfare of the people of the State.

He is endowed with a remarkable vision and exceptional intelligence; someone who is a perfect embodiment of quality or class with amazing mental and creative ability, In selfless living, genuine philanthropists acknowledge the manifestation of God’s grace in our lives by casting a fair glance at the downtrodden. Widely acknowledged for positively affecting lives and caring for the needy, Asuku has proven over time that his passion for charity and extemporal intervention on behalf of the less privileged is deep-rooted.

Unequivocally, it is because Chief Asuku is the man whose birthday is today, is an inspiration to the multitude. Through his invaluable services to the public, he had become a beacon of hope, a ray of light for the common man. His life is that which is lived compassionately in the service of humanity, lending to the pursuit of justice and social good. This is why he is a man of the people.

You have continued to blaze the trail by providing and offering leadership at various levels of governance and I urge you to continue to serve your people well without relenting. You have provided sound and relevant professional advice for the government at different times. I commend your courage in leadership and abiding faith in the ideals of democracy and the Kogi project.

As you mark your birthday, I salute your commitment, hard work and doggedness. I am inspired by your exemplary leadership, dedication to the cause of the common man and relentless commitment to restoring the state to greatness. You are indeed an astute politician, patriotic leader and democrat of high repute who has the track records of mentoring and supporting youth to accomplish their dreams.

May Allah grant you sound health, peace, divine wisdom and grace to navigate through the murky waters of Kogi Politics as you assist His Excellency, to drive the affairs of our state into Let’s do more of New Direction mantra.

Happy birthday leader!!! Here’s to more thriving years ahead.

