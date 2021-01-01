Group calls on Gov. Yahaya Bello to Declare For Presidency

The North Central Coalition For Leadership has called on the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to declare for the office of the President of the Federal republic of Nigeria come 2023.

In a statement released to the press today by its Publicity secretary Umar Ghadaffi Lokoja, signed by its Director General Williams Charles. It said it is about time His Excellency, Alhaji Bello declare to run for the office of the President as Nigeria needs a leader in his mold to lead the birth of a new Nigeria .

In his statement, Umar stated: ” Alhaji Yahaya Bello is the most favorable for the office of the president, coming from a geo political zone (North Central ) that has never produced a democratically elected President in Democratic Nigeria.

” What Nigeria needs at this moment in time is security and Governor Yahaya Bello has demostrated beyond reasonable doubt that he has the capacity to deliver modern security and protect the lives and properties of Nigerians at any given time .

” Governor Yahaya Bello is a visionary youth with proven track records of performance, and one of such is refusing to lockdown Kogi state during the first covid-19 lockdown, which has inturn increased investment in Kogi state by 1Billion Naira ahead of lagos state. Kogi State tertiary institutions are in session, graduating students while their contemporaries are at home for over a year. It takes a man with courage and doggedness to achieve these feats in the face of crisis militating against economies and governments, Umar reiterated.

” Nigeria needs a visionary leader, who will will dare to change the status quo. Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello has proven this times without number. First was having the political will to sanitize a civil service that was polarized with ghost workers. Secondly, it is on record that Yahaya Bello boldly said that top politicians were the ones frustrating the security efforts of the president and lastly he has maintained his position on Covid -19 and criticized even the amount set aside for the purchase of vaccines which is running into over 560billion naira, which he opined can build over 40 world class , state-of-art health centers all around Nigeria that will cater for and proffer solutions health issues without recourse to travelling abroad.

“Along global trends of Youth taking over leadership, Yahaya Bello is the youngest governor in Nigeria today who without a godfather was able to build political relevance within his short stint in politics across ethnicity, religious and political divides He is a connecting dot, a reoccurring decimal and a unifying bridge between the old order and the new order. His acceptability is incontestable . Such a man is the most suitable to occupy Aso Rock come 2023 ” Umar said.

The group stated that it would procure the Nomination and Express of Interest form for the governor when the time is ripe and therefore call on Alhaji Yahaya Bello to brace up to the challenge.

The North Central Coalition for Leadership is a support group which primary objective is galvanize support for Governor Yahaya Bello, who is from the North Central Using the instrumentality of multimedia and creative contents on Social, Digital, Print and Electronic Media . It has offices loacted in all North Central states. It urge support groups to register on her website www.gyb2023presidentialcamp.org or send them email at info@gyb2023presidentialcamp and visit their Facebook, twitter and instagram handle: @gyb2pyb

