Popular Lokoja Estate Agent, Ajileye and Co (Adams Mustapha) is Dead

Adams Mustapha, aka Ajileye a popular and reknown estate agent in Kogi State is dead.

The cause of the death is still sketchy, but the resident of the Edo born estate agent is filled with symphatisers.

Mustapha Adams is one of the pioneer estate agent and developer in Lokoja, has his office located along the popular muritala Mohammed way, opposite Anglican Church, beside Kogi Travellers.

Until his death he was the State Chairman of Proprietors of Muslim Schools, is survived by a wife and children.

His last major outing two weeks ago was at the marriage of his daughter in Lokoja

The 72 year old Mustaph Adams in his life time never visited the hospital and unfortunately could not survive the illness that took him to the hospital for the first time. He would be buried today by 2pm according to Islamic rites.

