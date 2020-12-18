KOGI POLY EXPELS 34 STUDENTS FOR EXAMINATION MISCONDUCT, CULTISM, CERTIFICATE FORGERY AND GRADUATES 959

The Academic Board of Kogi State Polytechnic at its regular meeting on Thursday 17th December, 2020 considered reports of various Committees and approved the expulsion of 34 students for involvement in examination malpractices, certificate forgery and cultism.

According to the Academic Board, the students’ conduct contravened the relevant sections as contained in the Students Information Handbook of the Polytechnic which stipulate penalties for involvement in examination malpractice, certificate forgery and cultism respectively.

The expelled students were from different Schools and Departments of the Institution.

The Board also approved the graduation of 959 students from various Schools and Departments as recommended by the Result Verification Committee.

Some of the expelled students were part of the “Examination Magic Centre” syndicate, recently uncovered by the Institution at the Sarkin Noma area in Lokoja metropolis.

According to the Committee’s report, the ‘magic centre’ was organized by one Ibrahim Ayatu, an HND II student of the Department of Accountancy and one Ayeni Clement, an ex student of the Polytechnic.

The Board approved that Ibrahim Ayatu be expelled from the institution, while Clement Ayeni should be banned from entering the Polytechnic until further notice.

The Academic Board also set up Committee to review the unworthy character of Mr. Clement Ayeni for appropriate decision.

Similarly, one Mr. Ekele Hassan, HND I Industrial Design (Graphics) who is also a staff of the Polytechnic was expelled for being caught with an already answered booklet.

In addition, Alih Kemalu and Isah A. Habib from the Department of Public Administration were expelled for their involvement in cult related activities.

Furthermore, one Nda Zubairu, an HND II student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology was also expelled for forgery of National Diploma (ND) Statement of Result from the Federal Polytechnic Idah which he used to secure HND admission in the Kogi State Polytechnic.

One Emmanuel Oluwaseun Ojo, HND II student of the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Engineering was also expelled for being in possession of dangerous weapons which he attempted to use against his fellow student.

The names and matriculation numbers of the expelled students are as follows:

1.EKELE HASSAN, 2018/HND/GRA/001

2.NDAH ZUBAIRU, 2017/HSLT/BCM/084

3.ALIH KEMALU, 2018/ND/PAD/1025

4.ISAH A. HABIB, 2018/ND/PAD/1183

5. EMMANUEL OJO OLUWASEUN, 2017/MRE/HND/006

6.ADAMS MUBARAK SANI, 2018/HND/ACT/148

7. OGWU SUNDAY, 2018/ND/BUS/1475

8.BALA SUMALLA, 2019/ND/BUS/570

9.ALE OLAYEMI CHRISTIANA, 2019/ND/BUS/468

10.JOHN MOSES (ADBANJI) ADEFUNKE JUMOKE, 2019/ND/BUS/120

11. ISAIAH GIDEON, 2019/ND/BUS/758

12. ABRAHAM NWANOKWAI, 2019/ND/BUS/572

13. ATEDE JOSEPH, 2018/ND/BUS/437

14.EKELE CHARITY OJOCHIDE, 2018/ND/BUS/672

15.USMAN MONDAY PETER, 2018/ND/BUS/464

16. UMAR ABUBAKAR, 2019/ND/BUS/799

17.MUHAMMAD RUFAI, 2019/ND/BUS/725

18.DANJUMA MUSTAPHA, 2019/ND/PAD/672

19.MICHEL GIDEON OJOCHEGBE, 2018/HND/BUS/687

20.USMAN JULIET, 2018/ND/BUS/438

21.ALIH HUSSENA, 2018/ND/BUS/456

22.BEN JIBRIN OCHIJENU, 2018/ND/BUS/603

23.ADEJOH DANIEL, 2018/ND/BUS/186

24. TIJANI YUSUFU, 2018/ND/BUS/217

25. ALIH IBRAHIM, 2019/ND/BUS/124

26. USMAN HUSSEINI, 2019/ND/BUS/876

27. SALIFU TENIMU, 2019/ND/BUS/277

28.MATTHEW FAITH, 2018/ND/BUS/834

29. EJEH FRIDAY, 2018/ND/BUS/391

30. ATTAH GODWIN, 2018/ND/BUS/2018

31.YAKUBU ALIYU, 2019/ND/BUS/1089

32.MOMOH HARUNA, 2018/ND/BUS/454

33.HUSSEINI NASIRU, 2018/ND/BUS/283

34.ADEMU SULEIMAN, 2018/ND/BUS/946

The Acting Rector, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman while congratulating the just graduated students, also urges them to be worthy ambassadors of the institution in their future endeavors.

Dr. Usman added that, Kogi State Polytechnic will not tolerate any negative activities of few individuals within its fold that is capable of tarnishing the hard earned reputation of the institution.

Compiled By:

Uredo Omale (Mrs.)

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Related

Comments

comments