QUALITY ASSURANCE, IMPROVED SECURITY AND ICT DRIVEN GOVERNANCE ARE THE PARAMOUNT FOCUS OF KOGI STATE POLYTECHNIC AS ACTING RECTOR PRESENTS 2021 BUDGET

The Acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020 was at the Kogi State House of Assembly for the year 2021 budget proposal before the House of Assembly Committee on Education. The Ag. Rector identified quality assurance, improved security in and around the campuses, consolidation of the gain of the ongoing reforms in the institution and ICT driven governance as the major focus for the new year 2021.

Dr Usman while defending the institution’s year 2021 budget before the House Committee On Education, Science and Technology at the Assembly Chamber noted that the State Polytechnic which has three campuses (Lokoja, Itakpe and now Koton Karfe) needs a pedestal bridge at the entrance of the Lokoja campus as permanent solution to the incessant road mishaps involving the students and staff of the institution.

He also stated that the School of Engineering at the Itakpe Campus, requires urgent security attention through fencing to forestall vulnerability to land grabbers and end exposure of students to security risk.

Dr. Usman highlighted that the Polytechnic under his watch has embarked on various physical infrastructure expansion which includes construction of a model security building, expansion of medical centre from a 3-bed to a 30-bed facility, campus beautification and promotion of academic excellence in line with the National Board for Technical Education, (NBTE) minimum benchmark.

The Acting Rector however noted that there was still a lot to be done to lift the institution to the desired height of academic excellence, and pleaded for more support from the legislative arm through due consideration and approval of the year 2021 budget.

In separate remarks, members of the House Committee on Education Science and Technology, Honourable Alewo Anthony Ujah (Bobby), representing Olamaboro Constituency and Honourable Momoh Rabiu Alfa, from Ankpa II Constituency,

commended Dr. Usman for his quick turnaround of the institution within the short period he has been in office.

They pledged the Assembly’s support for his vision for the institution and further promised due scrutiny of the the budget as proposed with the aim of meeting the expectations of good governance in education.

Uredo Omale (Mrs.)

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

