NUJ PRESIDENT HAILS GOV. BELLO FOR INITIATING “PEOPLE ORIENTED” PROJECTS IN STATE

….describe his stand against covid-19 total lockdown as wise.

The President, Nigerian Union of Journalist, Chief Chris Isiguzo has hailed Kogi Sate Governor, Yahaya Bello for initiating projects and programmes which focused on the well being of the people of the state.

He added that he was well aware of these several projects of his administration which he has at a time inspected all across the state, affirming that these were projects with direct impact and benefits on the lives of the citizenry

He made this known on Wednesday at the maiden edition of the Kogi State Government House Press Corps end of the year get-together dinner and award event.

He also at the occasion lauded the Governor’s bold and dogged stand against the Covid-19 total lockdown policy and politicization, asserting that the current economic meltdown in the country was largely a resultant effect of the over 6 months of shut down of socio economic activities in the country.

The National President, NUJ attested and thanked the Kogi State Governor for being media friendly noting that NUJ as a national body was in agreement with the award conferred on the governor as it was not misplaced.

The Nigerian number one journalist stated that although many of them doubted his actions initially but he took a firm stand which clearly showed that he was seeing what the rest of them could not.

He opined that such leadership traits were inherent in a leader of class and quality while he urged journalist in the state to always report truth and desist from peddling fake news.

In his opening remark, Chairman planning committee for the event, Mr. Jeremiah Ocheme explained that the reasons for honoring the governor was majorly because of his unpopular but heroic role during the Covid-19 outbreak, inclusiveness of women in governance and other giant strides he has recorded as the youngest governor in the country

Related

Comments

comments