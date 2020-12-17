Kogi COS bags philanthropist of the year award

Kogi State Chief of Staff, Pharm. Abdulkareem Mohammed Jamiu has emerged as the humanitarian and philanthropist man of the year following his numerous humanitarian health and education interventions in the state.

The award of recognition was conferred on Wednesday at the maiden edition of the Kogi State Government House Press Corps end of the year get-together dinner and award event.

Pharm. Abdulkareem in a show of loyalty and dedication bowed in front of his principal, Governor Yahaya Bello who bestowed on him the privileged of being the youngest Chief of Staff in the whole country.

The COS in his earlier remarks expressed that he was not shocked that such initiative was coming from the Government House Press Corp at such time as good leadership has a way of rubbing off on effective and sincere followers.

He acknowledged that many like himself would continue to thank the governor for being a shinning light in the midst of darkness during the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s top aide stated that Kogi state under the watch of the governor has been kept safe and secured with its people breathing fresh air despite being bordered by about 10 states including the FCT.

While thanking special guests at the event for their very kind words, he expressed that it was not out of place for Nigerians particularly the youths to call on a unifier to lead an heterogeneous country like Nigeria based on his trademark in the confluence state.

Related

Comments

comments