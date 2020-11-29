KOGI GOV MOURNS DEATH OF FIRST CLASS MONARCH, ALHAJI OKWUTACHI

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed shock over the passage of a First Class paramount ruler of Abocho in Dekina Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Tijani Okutachi.

The Royal Father joined his ancestors on the 28 November,2020 at the age of 61 following an illness.

Governor Bello in a condelence message issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed described the the Royal Father as a great promoter of peace and unity amongst his subjects.

According to him, the passage of the paramount ruler happening months after that of the Attah Igala, Dr Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, was one tragedy too many for the Igala kingdom in particular and Kogi State as a whole.

He said the 20-year reign of the paramount ruler on the throne, has no doubt attracted significant developments and progress to his people.

Bello said the paramount ruler would be greatly missed for his royal counsels, fatherly guidance and various contributions for the overall good of the state.

He prayed God to grant his soul Aljannah firdaus and fortitude for his family to bear the loss.

Related

Comments

comments