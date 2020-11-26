Kogi Poly Post UTME screening schedule

POST UTME SCREENING EXERCISE is set to commence on Thursday 3rd December 2020 – Wednesday 9th December 2020.

All POST-UTME candidates are required to login to their application portal Immediately to print a “Registration Slip” as a means of identification into the Computer Based Test Examination (CBT) venue.

Candidates MUST arrive 30 MINUTES before the screening for briefing and accreditation And move to the holding centre Near (School of Environmental Technology)

Candidates are advised to strictly adhere with the Screening date as shown on their Registration Slip.ß

Candidates are prohibited from coming into the Examination Hall with a mobile phone(s), flash drive, modem, writing pen, pencil and/or any electronic gadgets.

Management.

