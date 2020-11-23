OHIMEGE IGU VISIT GSSS KOTON KARFE

The Ohimege of Igu kingdom, HRM Alh Abdulrazak Isah Koto today paid a courtesy visit to Government Science Secondary School Koton Karfe. The paramount ruler of Igu kingdom in company of his entourage was received by the principal of the college Mall Abdullahi, Adoga Ibrahim. In his words, Alh Isa Koto said he was in the school to familiarize with the community being the first visit since his ascension to the throne of Igu kingdom. He however express satisfaction with the conduct of the students that are writing the ongoing NECO examinations. He commended management staff under the leadership of Mall A.A Adoga and promise to visit again.

Responding, the principal of the school, Mall Adoga Ibrahim thanked the Royal father for the Royal visit to the school. Mall Adoga, said the visit means a lot to the school and will hope to see His Royal Majesty again. He stated that HRM is an accomplished public servant whose connections can improve the quality and standard of the school.

Highlight of the visit was signing of the visitor’s book and group photograph with some students and management staff.

Igu voice reporting.

