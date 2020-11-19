The Shame of CNN – Affy Ayomo

We reject DJ SWITCH and Seun Kuti as youth leaders.

They should try again after rehab.



Two weeks ago: 36 or more people killed at Lekki – CNN

Two weeks later:

2 people killed at Lekki. – CNN

Next two weeks:

CNN arrives at the TRUTH:

NOBODY WAS SHOT AT. NOBODY WAS KILLED- CNN (?)

When your eyewitness is a drug addict, you are bound to report through the eyes of someone who sees things that are not there.

Why should anyone believe a poorly packaged lie seen through the eyes of a drugged up DJ Switch, as opposed to the clear and timely eyewitness account of the @BBC team?

Seun Kuti also explained why those killed at Lekki have not been reported by their families. He said they are from unknown poor families. That’s why no one reported them missing.

That means the Army used bullets that selected only people from poor homes from a crowd of people.

Ingenious!

The image of the beautiful and hard-working youth of this nation Nigeria, is being severely damaged by damaged youths who see things that are not there, a sign of schizophrenia or madness.

We don’t know what these new youth leaders are smoking and sniffing. But we the youth of Nigeria, do not want any of it.

We reject their leadership. They must go to rehab first. Nonsense.

