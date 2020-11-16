CUSTECH Finally Takes Over Osara Campus of Kogi Polytechnic

The Kogi State Polytechnic Campus in Osara has been officially handed over for the official take off of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara.

The handing over ceremony of the campus was officially done today by the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Usman Ogbo.

The Osara Campus was handed over to the Commissioner for Education Science, and Technology, Hon Wemi Jones FCIB for the official take off of Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara today 16th November, 2020.

According to the Commissioner, the efforts underscores Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Commitment to the actualization of the University as a centre of academic excellence.

Hon. Wemi Jones said the take off for the University is a topmost priority, commended the Governor for his love for youths, education and empowerment.

