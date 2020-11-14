PHARM. ASUKU MOURNS LATE HON. SULEIMAN ABDUL KOKORI

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Moh’d Jamiu, has expressed shock and sadness over the passing away of Hon. Suleiman Abdul Kokori on Saturday.

In a condolence message to the late Hon. Abdul Kokori’s family, friends, political associates, government, people of Ebiraland and Kogi State, the Chief of Staff noted that, Hon. Suleiman Abdul Kokori served his country creditably as a former member of the House of Reps representing the good people of Okene/Ogori Magongo Federal Constituency in the green chamber.

Hon. Suleiman Abdul Kokori who until his death was the Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Pharm. Asuku also commiserated with the people and government of Kogi State over the tragic loss.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the Kokori family and share their grief over the death of our beloved son, husband, and loving father.

Pharm. Asuku prayed for the sweet repose of his gentle soul and for God to grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.

“May Almighty Allah console the entire family, give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss and accept the soul of the departed,” Pharm. Asuku said.

