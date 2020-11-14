ONOJA MOURNS THE LATE HON. SULEIMAN KOKORI

The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward David Onoja has extended his condolences to the family of Hon. Suleiman Abdul Kokori, who passed away at the early hours of this morning.

Before his death, Hon. Suleiman Kokori was the Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State at the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation & Fiscal Commission. Hon. Kokori had also, in the past, served the good people of Okene/Ogori-Magongo at the House of Representatives.

In a condolence message, Chief Edward Onoja expressed intense shock at the death, describing Hon. Kokori as a man of “goodwill, purpose and humility.” He described the loss as a “great one” to his immediate family, his people whom he served so diligently, his friends, political affiliates, the government of Kogi State and the country at large.

Chief Onoja stated that Hon. Kokori was about the only former Elected Official who immediately bought into the vision and mission of the New Direction Administration in 2015. “As starters in the Nigerian political biosphere that we where then, Hon. Kokori’s guidance was key, and his experience an invaluable addition, his network was of invaluable addition to our team” he declared.

Chief Onoja prayed for God’s guidance upon the affairs of the family, and also prayed for strength to bear the loss. He urged them not to dwell on the sadness which accompanies death, but to appreciate God for giving him the opportunity to live such a momentous life.

Promise Emmanuel

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor.

