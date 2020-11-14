LG Polls: “KOSIEC Plans To Recruit APC Members As Returning Officers” – Kogi PDP Accuses

The Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party says any attempt to rig the forthcoming Local Government Election would be vehemently resisted.

The PDP in a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, Director Research and documentation of the Party, says it attention has been drawn to an attempt by Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) to recruit the All Progressives Congress (APC) card carrying members as Ward Returning Officers.

The party in the statement demands for a free and fair election and a level playing ground for all participants, maintaining that any attempt to rig the polls will be resisted.

The PDP adviced SIEC to remain an unbiased umpire and respect the right of Kogites to vote for candidate of their choice.

The PDP says it is not going to allow manipulations in the forthcoming polls, says it is prepared to watch the process leading to and the conduct of the polls and warned against rigging.

