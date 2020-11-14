Kokori’s death collosal loss for Kogi- Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of Hon. Suleiman Kokori, describing his passage as devastating and collosal loss for Kogi State.

Kokori who was Federal Commissioner representing Kogi State at the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission died yesterday at the age of 62.

Bello in a condolence message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed said Kokori was an astute politician who had made great impacts and enormous contributions to the development of not only Ebiraland but entire Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

Bello who described Kokori as a perfect leader, recalled that he represented his people at the National Assembly at a time his constituency was engulfed in protractive political crisis but was able to use his wealth of wisdom and tactness to resolve the situation.

He said the humble disposition and open door policy of the late political icon endeared him to many people, adding that the late political icon was like a golden fish that could not be hidden.

Bello said Kokori has left behind a deep vacuum in the political landscape of Kogi Central Senatorial district and the state at large.

The governor who condoled his family and the people of Kogi Central over the sad loss, prayed God to grant his soul Aljannah firdaus.

