ICDA LEADER HON ABUBAKAR SADIQ COMMENDS ECHOCHO: SAYS HE IS A TRUE PROFESSIONAL

The paramount Igala Cultural Leader, Alh Sadiq Abubakar Amodu described Distinguished Sen Isah Jibrin (Echocho) as a true professional in all ramifications. He added that KogiEast couldn’t have had a better Senator.

The ICDA Leader who registered his commendation to the Federal Lawmaker through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Salifu Elijah Idoko, conveyed the position of ICDA thus; “we are happy and proud of his work at the Senate, he has been fully up in legislative assignments with his bills, motions and brilliant contributions in plenaries and Committees as testament”

Alh Sadiq said, the entire Igala are solidly behind him in all his dealings. ” On this note, we equally want to give our worthy commendation from the Igala Unity House on behalf of the entire Igala people on what he is doing at the Senate. His clear display of professionalism is quiet admirable and we are happy about it” he concluded

Salifu Elijah Idoko

Special adviser to Sen Isah Jibrin (Echocho)

(Media & Publicity)

Related

Comments

comments