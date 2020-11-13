WOMEN LEADER HAILS GOV BELLO’S IMPLEMENTATION OF 35% AFFIRMATIVE ACTION IN POLITICS

The Kogi State All Progressive Congress women leader, Hajiya Rabiyat Haruna has hailed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and the leadership of the party for allowing 35% representation of women as aspirants for the Forth coming LG polls.

She added that Kogi State has become a leading light in the area of women and youth’s inclusiveness in politics and such outcome was a result of the Governor’s resolve to actualize such policy.

The Women leader made this known on Friday when the All Progressive Congress held its stakeholders meeting in preparation for the forth coming LGA polls as candidates were introduced to the party leadership.

She affirmed that for the first time in the political history of the state, about 105 women would contest for different elective post at the Local Government Level, stating that this was addition to the already existing robust inclusiveness enjoyed by women under the Governor Bello led administration.

Hajiya Rabiyat assured the Governor and other party stakeholders that such trust and confidence reposed in their abilities as women would be proven worthwhile.

She however charged women to take this message to their respective Local Government Areas and ensure that women all across the 21 LGAs were well informed of the good intentions of the APC towards them, there by voting for the party at the December 12, LG polls.

Related

Comments

comments