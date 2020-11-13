Kogi Signs Concession Agreement on Renewal Energy

As part of plans for sustainable waste management, Kogi State Government signed a concession agreement with a firm, Stratus Consult Ltd.

The project when implemented would help in carbon reduction in the state through recycling of waste, and this is projected to boost revenue profile of the state as well as massive job creation.

The Secretary to the State Government,Dr (Mrs) Ayoade Arike Folashade commended all parties involved and expressed her profound gratitude noting that with the commencement operation of this project, the fortunes of Kogi State will be something we will all be proud of, as it will be a pathways for revenue generation, employment opportunities and environmental and health benefits among others.

Hon. Omofaiye Victor appreciate His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State for his positive disposition to all issues relating to the Environment,a critical example in recent time is his express approval for the enhancement and cash backing of Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board monthly operational fund for effective service delivery which has started yielding positive result.

The Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr( Mrs) Ayoade Folashade Arike and Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Chief Victor Adewale Omofaiye signed for the state government while Managing Director of Stratus Consult Ltd, Prince Xavier Eyemba signed the document on behalf of his company….

