CUSTECH: KGSG INAUGURATES 13 MAN IMPLEMENTATION COMMITTEE

Kogi State Government have inaugurated a 13 Man implementation Committee towards the actualization of the recently recognized Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Adavi Local Area of the state.

The Governor who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mrs Folashade Ayoade thanked members who were part of the Ad hoc committee for their dedication which facilitated the prompt recognition of the institution by the NUC.

He noted that the confidence reposed in them should be justified as they offer more dedication towards the prompt commencement of activities in the institution.

Governor Bello expressed his continued commitment to support the committee with every needed assistance that would ease and hasten their assignment.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of other committee members, Chairman of the Implementation committee, Prof. Muhammed Salihu Audu promised that the committee would do its best to justify the trust reposed in them by the State Government.

He noted that the committee would deliver on their assignment within the next 2-3months as they expected that school activities would commence in 2021.

Prof. Muhammed affirmed that the institution would meet international standard and compete favourably with academics ivy leagues of national and international repute.

He however urged the host communities to welcome the institution with opened arms by creating a friendly atmosphere for intending workers and other respective stakeholders while he also urged well meaning individuals to invest in the area.

Onogwu Muhammed

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

13/11/2020.

