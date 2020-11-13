Breaking: Kogi APC resolves to make women Council Leaders of the 21 Local Government Areas

This resolution was announced today by the Governor and leader of the APC in Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in a stakeholders meeting that is currently ongoing in the Government House, Lokoja.

Governor Yahaya Bello added that the party will follow all legal procedures in achieving this goal.

Recall that the APC in the state also adopted the 35 percent affirmative action for women in the selection of candidates for the forthcoming council polls in the state. The latest move has further given morale to inclusive governance being clamored for across the country.

