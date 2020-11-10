Gov. Bello Receives Recognition Letter, As NUC Announced CUSTECH Varsity 50th State University

institution will meet international standard – Gov. Bello

The National Universities Commission (NUC) on Tuesday granted approval and recognition for the establishment of Confluence University of Science and Technology, (CUSTECH) Osara, Kogi State as the 50th State owned Universities in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Rasheed while reading the letter of recognition noted the new State University would enjoy support and cooperation from the Commission as he enjoins the state government to take full advantage of both professional and technical advice that the commission statutorily provides for the establishment, funding and operation of the University.

He added that all other supporting agencies including Tertiary Education Trust (TET) FUND, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are all notified.

The Secretary lauded the effort of the State Government towards investing in education, noting that such drive remained the best approach in adding value to the lives of its citizens.

Governor Bello earlier noted that the future of the country would be driven by Science and Technology, hence the recognition by the State to establish an institution of learning that would help utilize the State and Nation’s resources for its ultimate benefits.

The Governor assured that the Institution would be of international standard in the quality of it’s staffers, students and the learning environment, as it would focus on functional education.

He pointed out that the Nation and even the state being blessed with numerous resources required the establishment of such institution which would promote local manufacturing and reduce dependence on importation.

Governor Bello revealed the State’s readiness to commence activities ranging from the establishment of the institution which was introduced through an executive bill to the State House of Assembly which has been signed into law.

He also notified that the state was already funding the institution’s account while they were sourcing for other avenues for the running of its operation in the nearest future.