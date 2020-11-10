FG Responds To Call For Rehabilitation Of Ganaja Road Lokoja

Abah Benjamin Eneojoh

Consequent upon the visit of the Executive Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello to the office of the Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) and the subsequent call by the Kogi State Commissioner for Works and Housing, Engr. Abubakar S. Ohere on the Federal Government to urgently intervene on the deplorable condition of the Federal roads in the State in order to avoid accident in the “ember” months, the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing; and Federal Road Mentainance Agency today commenced the rehabilitation of Ganaja Road in order to encourage free traffic flow in this season.

Engr. Ohere has earlier promised that work will begin on Ganaja road immediately water recedes, stressing that the reason why the Government could not do anything now was as a result of water level occasioned by 2020 flood.

In his words,

“As soon as we get the assurances that the water level has finally subsided, the Kogi State Ministry of works and the Federal Ministry of Works whose responsibility it is to fix the Ganaja Road, we will commence work on the road and and and other affected areas in the State including some selected Federal Roads.

Governor Bello’s passion for fixing the Ganaja road over time is hinged on the direct bearing on the State’ economy” he said.

Ohere in his call appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to quickly intervene on the deplorable condition of Federal Roads in the state in order to avoid accident in this”ember” months and encourage free traffic flow.

He hinted that the state Government can’t fold its hand without making efforts to make road passable considering the socio economic importance of the road to the State and the nation at large.

“We are appealing to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to graciously approve the re-enforcement of the compliance of the contract awarded for the construction of Ganaja Road and other roads in Kogi State” Ohere requested.

Amazingly, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Road Mentainance Agency promptly mobilized Almuk Logistics Concept Ltd. to commence the rehabilitation of section III which is from 1+250-2+500 of the road.

According to a senior Engineer from Almuk Logistics Concept Ltd, Engr Usiobaifo Albert, the rahabilitation goes beyond emergency work adding that it will involve scarification of the existing asphaltic concrete wearing course with the replacement of 200m lateritic material, 200 mm crushed stone base, 600mm binder course, 400 mm wearing course with 2.75 m surface dressing on both sides.

Albert appealed to the commuters and residents of Ganaja to bear any challenge posed by the job and promised to deliver in no distant time.

