Some people are after my life’- Kogi Poly Rector cries out

The Rector, Kogi State Polytechnic Dr. Usman Salisu Ogbo on Monday cried out over alleged threat to his life and that of his mother by some persons of the institution.

He disclosed this at a press conference which was held at the institution on Monday.

According to him, some persons were after his life and that of his mother for trying to reform the Kogi State Polytechnic into an enviable Standard.

He said some staff who have been allegedly involved in job racketeering, forgery, sale of examination papers, examination magic centres want him out of office at all cost.

He accused one Abu Emmanuel Arome of the Kogi State Customary Court of conniving with some staff to steal and issue illegal receipts to syphon the polytechnic funds.

The Polytechnic Rector explained that he has been accused wrongly in the past and he remains determined to bring sanity to the institution.

According to him, thirty-two students of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja were last week arrested by the institution’s security architecture while writing the second-semester examinations at a Sarki Noma miracle examination centre, a suburb of Lokoja. metropolis.

Two of the centres discovered include the Champion and California Lodges at Sarki Noma a Lokoja metropolis Suburb.

Dr Ogbo told Journalists that the perpetrators and their accomplices will face the institution’s rules and guidelines.

He said all the suspects will appear before the examination committee for appropriate

