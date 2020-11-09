Exam malpractice: Kogi Poly discovers ” magic centres “, 44 arrested, investigation continues.

Management of Kogi state Polytechnic, Lokoja, has announced the discovery and bursting of examination ” magic centres” outside the campus.

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salihu Ogbo Usman, who disclosed this at a press conference held in Lokoja on Monday, said the “magic centres” were created and controlled by a syndicate of some disgruntled elements in the system and have been operating within the campus and some parts of the state capital.

According to Dr Usman, “on the 5th of November 2020 , our team of security were able to burst one of the centres called ” Champion Logde” at Sarkin Noma a suburb of Lokoja after the primary school. Even as the suspects escaped before the arrival of the security team, a total of 32 scripts already answered with respect to different courses bearing students particulars respectively written were retrieved from “California Lodge” at the same Sarki Noma where they were kept for onward transmission to their principals”.

He said that further efforts has led to the arrest of the participants at the magic centre on Friday last week ,who confessed to not only participated, but also paid N2,000 per paper.

As at Monday, the Rector said additional 12 participants of the alleged magic centres were also arrested and they equally confessed to the involvement in the malpractice, while two students of the school ,Victor Attah the owner the room used as the magic centre and Daniel Ikoja whose room was used as transit point of the script were arrested.

Dr. Usman alleged that some staff of the institution who are bent on sabotaging the ongoing reforms embarked by the new administration, have been inciting students against the constituted authority of Polytechnic.

He therefore warned staff, students and the entire Polytechnic community, that the management under his watch would not tolerate acts capable of tarnishing the credibility of the results and certificates of the institution.

My warning to the deviant students and their collaborators is that they should desist from short cut practices on their own interest and in the common interest of all of us” , the Rector warned.

He therefore assured the government of the state, parents and students of an open door policy of administration, commitment to the principles of the present government which hopes to attain excellence in education.

