SSA SECURITY, KOGI LOCAL GOVERNMENT, HAILS DEVELOPMENT STRIDES OF KSP ACTING RECTOR

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor of Kogi State for Kogi Local Government, Hon. Isah Abdulkarim (ECOMOG), has commended the developmental strides of the Acting Rector of Kogi State Polytechnic, Dr S.O Usman.

The Security Adviser made the commendation when he paid a courtesy visit on the Acting Rector on Tuesday 18th August, 2020.

While also commending the Acting Rector for hosting him at a short notice in spite of his crowded schedule, Hon. Abdulkarim stressed that the visit was necessary because he needed to congratulate the Acting Rector on his well deserved appointment and seek opportunity for synergy between the Polytechnic and Kogi Local Government.

He appreciated his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, for making the right choice by appointing Dr. Usman as Acting Rector.

He described the Acting Rector as a round peg in a round hole, citing projects doting the Polytechnic landscape in just four months as testimony to his well deserved appointment.

In his response, the Acting Rector, Dr S. O. Usman, appreciated the SSA Security for the visit, stressing that as the first alumnus and the youngest ever to be appointed as Rector of the 28 years Polytechnic he knew that there was a lot of burden and high expectations on him.

He said that as a result of team work and cooperation from the members of Staff and the wealth of experience he garnered from the University, he has been able to achieve alot since assumption of office.

He cited the erection of befitting Security Building, Medical Center, School Beautification, total overhauling and renovation of LT A and LT B, floor overlay and refixing of seats at the 500 seat lecture theatre, among others, as results of such collective commitment.

He added that six projects sponsored by TETFUND are going on simultaneously in the Institution.

On staff welfare, he said he inherited allowances owed staff, ranging from Part-time to school of Management, applied science to post UTME claims, and all have been paid.

On students welfare he said money was released to the SUG to purchase vehicles to make their administration easy, and added that consultations were on going for the completion of the stalled students hostel before December through Public Private Partnership.

He said his administration has zero tolerance for cultism and cult related activities, and called on the SSA to warn his subjects to drop crimes and criminalities at the gate before entering the campus when school finally resumes, “if not we will be brutal” he said.

Dr. Usman also appreciated His Excellency for finding him worthy to be appointed and for giving him the enabling environment and resources to show case his potential.

The Acting Rector later took the SSA on the /facility tour and showed him completed and on going projects on campus.

Uredo Omale (Mrs)

Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit.

Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

