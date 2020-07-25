Thousands Of Kogi Indigene Will Be Employed Into Ajaokuta Steel Company – Asiwaju

A member of the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team (APPIT), Hon. Mukadem Asiwaju Asiru Idris, says Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Company will employ thousand of people if finally completed.



Asiwaju who is the finance Commissioner Budget and Economic Planning in Kogi State made this known to newsmen on Friday during the visit of Senate committee on Iron and Steel to Ajaokuta Steel Complex, said he has the full assurance that youths of the State would be gainfully employed.

He noted that the nation is on the verge of industrial development, described the passion by President Mohammadu Buhari to revitalize the Steel Plant as second to none, urged Kogi Youths to remain supportive of the completion of the Steel Company as they would be the greatest beneficiaries.

Asiwaju appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his love for the Nation, also appreciated His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello for his trust and believe, promised not to let him down always.

He equally commended governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello for making several efforts for the completion of the Steel Complex.

He described his inclusion Into the APPIT as one that would be dedicated to ensuring that the state gets the maximum benefit, particularly in employment when completed.

