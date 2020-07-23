Buhari Approves Nomination Of Kogi Finance Commissioner, As Member Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Hon. Asiwaju Asiru Idris, FCA, as member of Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team.

The Minister of Mine and Solid Minerals Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, confirmed the approval when he paid a courtesy visit to the Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, at Government House Lokoja on Thursday.

Adegbite, who was accompanied by the Minister for State of the Sector, Dr Uche Ogar, said that President Buhari, has graciously approved the nomination of Asiwaju as member of APPIT.

In his reaction Asiwaju, who doubles as the Kogi State Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, commended the President for his approval.

Asiwaju also thanked the governor for considering him worthy for nomination as member of the team, and promised never to let the Governor and the President down.

The Federal Government had recently inaugurated the APPIT, to help revamp the company in line with the recent agreement reached with Russia to resuscitate the steel company.

According to FG, APPIT is meant to kick start the process of re-directing the activities of the Steel Plant with the aim of bringing the Steel Project back to life for the growth and economic development of our dear nation.

The team is to engage in all bilateral negotiations as shall be necessary on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria leading to the execution of the Government-to-Government Agreement with the Russian Federation and the Afreximbank.

The team will also provide all relevant technical and other inputs necessary to close the Government-to-Government negotiations.

