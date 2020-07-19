Kogi winning the war against kidnapping, Four suspected Kidnappers gunned down along Lokoja/Okene highway

The combined patrol team of the state vigilante and the Police have foiled another kidnapping attempt along Lokoja Okene highway.

Eye witness account told Our correspondent that four of the kidnapping Suspects met their Waterloo when they tried to kidnap travellers around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The Lokoja Okene, Abuja highway have been hortbed of kidnappers in the last two weeks with incidents of kidnapping being reported on daily basis.

This has prompted the state security adviser,Navy Commander Jerry Omodara deploying men of the state vigilante services along the road to complement the efforts of the state police command.

The efforts paid off on Sunday when four Suspects were reportedly killed along the route.

Contacted, the state police command spokesman, DSP William Aya however told our correspondent that he will contact the appropriate quarters and get back to our correspondent.

He is yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

