Man beheads his friend after seeing his N13m account balance

man had beheaded his colleague in Auchi, Edo state, after he informed him that his elder brother living in South Africa had sent him the sum of N13 million to complete his housing project in Nigeria have been Arrested by Police IRT Led by DCP Abba Kyari.

Abuchi Wisdom Nwachukwu, 29, was hacked to death by Moses on January 7, 2020, during a night shift at the table water company where they both worked.

After the alleged murder, the suspect took Nwachukwu’s phone and ATM card to some internet fraudsters who helped him withdraw the sum of N2.2 million from his account.

Thereafter, Moses approached various POS points in the city to withdraw various sums of money.

The deceased’s brother later petitioned the IGP Adamu Mohd on his missing brother case hence IGP unleashed IRT Operatives Led by DCP Kyari to trace the killers. The detectives were able to trace the POS transactions Moses did to Benin, Ore and Auchi and later arrested him in a hotel where he was hiding.

Upon interrogation, Moses led IRT operatives to arrest the suspected internet fraudsters—Yusuf Sagiru, Tony Bright and Terence Okochukwu—as well as businessman Jahswill Ogbonnaya, who were said to have helped Moses to withdraw the total sum of N6 million from the account.

The Suspect who is an Auchi Polytechnic graduate of Mechanical Engineering said his victim’s ghost has been hunting him since the day he killed him.

According to him: “Nwachukwu told me about his brother who lives in South Africa and how he has been sending money to build his house for him.

He showed me the alert for the N13 million his brother had just sent to him, saying that he would be travelling to his village to carry out the project. I felt jealous and I decided to steal the money.

Since we were friends, I tricked him and collected his phone password. I went through it and found the PIN for his ATM card.

I killed him on January 8, 2020. I stayed in several hotels and was carrying different women, but Nwachukwu’s spirit started disturbing me.

Whenever I want to sleep, the boy’s spirit will appear to me and will be crying. The girls that were with me would run away, saying that I want to use them for money ritual.”

Related

Comments

comments