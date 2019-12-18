BREAKING: Kogi governor dissolves excos, appoints new aides

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dissolved the state executive council ahead of his second term inauguration which comes up on January 27, 2020.

Bello, who dissolved the exco at a valedictory session on Wednesday, commended the members for their contributions to the development of the state since the inception of his administration.

Addressing the session of the council after a meeting that lasted for 7 hours, governor Bello expressed his appreciation to council members and other political appointees for offering themselves for the service of the state at a crucial period like this.

“I want to express my profound gratitude to all of you. I recognize and appreciate your commitment to the service of our dear state. You all have contributed immensely to the social contract we had with our people about four years ago.

“The modest actualisation of the ‘New Direction’ was a product of our collective efforts and determination to take our state to greater height.

“I want to wish every one of you and all other political appointees success in your future endeavours as I urge you all to remain committed to the development of our dear state.

“Your tremendous contributions are highly appreciated and I make bold to say that you all have done well in the discharge of your duties”, he said.

Meanwhile, the governor has retained some of his appointees and appointed others.

Amongst those retained include Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike; his Chief of Staff, Pharm Jamiu Abdullareem Asuku; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed and The State Security Adviser, Retired Commander Jerry Omodara.

Others were the Head of Service, Deaconess Deborah Ogunmola; Accountant General of Kogi State, Jibrin Momoh; State Auditor-General, Yusuf Okala; Local Government Auditor General, Usman Ododo and the deputy Chief of Staff, Sunday Faleke.

In similar vein the governor announced the appointments of Sani Ibrahim Mohammed (SAN) as Special Adviser on Legal Matters; Idris Asiwaju Asiru as Special Adviser on Finance, Budget and Economic Planning and David Apeh as Special Adviser on Agriculture.

Also appointed were Dr Saka Haruna Audu, as Special Adviser on Health; Engr Abubakar Ohere, as Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Kingsley Fanwo Special Adviser on Information and Communication Strategy.

