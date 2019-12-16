Ohere Presents Scorecard of Kogi State Ministry Of Local Government

Kogi state commissioner for Local Government and Chieftiancy Affairs, Engr. Abubakar Ohere has said his ministry has turned around the misfortunes of Local Government administration in the state to high standards.

Engr. Ohere made this known during the end of the year meeting with members of staff of his ministry held at the banquet hall of the ministry in Lokoja

The commissioner said on assumption of office he met a ten percent wage payment to

Local government staff members noting that his ministry mediated with the state government and Local Government staff members now receive over fifty percent salaries.

He also disclosed that his ministry in collaboration with the state government has corrected over twenty years injustice to kogi traditional institution maintaining that as at today over two hundred traditional rulers have been elevated, promoted while new ones have been appointed to the various thrones of their ancestors.

The commissioner said his ministry was able to curtail farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state pointing out that his ministry able to constituted a peace committee which has farmers and herdsmen as members and has allowed peace to prevail in the state.

He thanked the members of staff for their unalloyed support which also led to his elevation to the position of Commissioner. He urged them to continue to do more for the ministry.

Earlier the permanent secretary of the ministry, Engr. Dan Victor Usman thanked the commissioner for his great care for the welfare of the staff members. He also thanked him for procuring a thirty two seater bus for the welfare of the staff members.

The permanent secretary prayed for the commissioner for long life and assured him of the staff members resilience to their jobs.

In her remark, the Director Administration and Finance, Mrs Andy Stella thanked the commissioner for his exemplary life style of hard work and diligence to duty. She prayed for God’s blessings over his life.

