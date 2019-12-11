New Idah LGA Council Boss Leads Delegation to Kogi Deputy Governor

The newly appointed Administrator of Idah Local Government Area, Honorable Abu Odoma on the 10th December 2019, led a delegation to the Office of the Deputy Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Chief Edward Onoja (CIK),

Comprising of the Assembly Member representing Anka State Constituency, Hon. Sule Ajetachi, The Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development , Hon Salisu Sani Ogu, the immediate Assembly member from the region, Hon. Musa Haruna Idoko, the immediate Council administrator, Hon Sule Amodu, the Chairman Elders Advisory Council, Elder Adukwu Ojodale, the immediate Special Adviser on Women Affairs and others on a thank you visit for appointing their son whom they tagged as a “team player”. Speaking, the current Assembly member, Hon Ajetachi remarks…” “We want to thank you for the opportunity. We thank you for selecting this person. He is a team player. He has been part of us. We also believe in the principle of change that anything that happens is from God. We want to assure you that we are 100% behind the Government. We have learned from our past mistakes and we would get better”, he ended.

The Deputy Governor gave assurances of his support, stating how happy he is to receive the delegation, however, he disclosed that he would have been happier if Idah LGA had delivered for the APC in the recently concluded polls. Still, Idah compared to Igalamela Odolu and Omala LGA have more Government appointees than those two LGAs. “Clearly, it is a collapse of team work rather than isolated responsibility for the failure” he noted.. He also counseled, “Going forward, it is important for all to accept the responsibilities in order to treat the outcome as a collective output and also attend to the lapses of absence of team work which was the major issue associated with the Idah team”. He continued, “Idah has an ongoing road project as the traditional headquarters of Igala land. We will be talking of the Umomi/Ajaka/Idah road and the Idah-Agenebode bridge which was also recently flagged off by the Governor.

He also used the opportunity to emphasize on the need for them to draw consensus of support for the new leader whilst eschewing the spirit of individualism and factionalism. He pointed to Abu the need to recognize the immediate Council boss in all his activities and never to denigrate him. He also tasked him on the need to embark on reconciliation moves that would reposition the presence of the party in Idah.

Hon Abu Odoma in his vote of thanks admonished the Governor and his twin brother, the Deputy Governor whom he says believes in the youths and entrusts them with faith to deliver on assignments by ensuring they get the needed support. He thanked God almighty for the appointment and assured the Governor of living up to expectations on his new role.

Promise Emmanuel

CPS to the Deputy Governor of Kogi state

Related

Comments

comments